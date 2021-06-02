Wilfred P. "Willie" Kramer, 73, of Kearney, passed away on May 23, 2021, at his home near Kearney. Willie was born on Nov. 23, 1947, in North Platte to Leonard and Helen Joy (Everett) Kramer. He attended school in Stapleton. Willie married Virginia Haddock on Dec. 4, 1965, in North Platte. Willie owned and operated Old West Guns on Central Avenue in Kearney for over 35 years, retiring in 2020. Willie had several hobbies over the years that were important to him including hunting, fishing, motorcycle racing, stock car racing, scuba diving, classic cars and attending the Sugar Valley Rally. He was always willing to share a good story and perhaps embellish it just a bit. Willie was an encyclopedia when it came to firearms, especially Winchesters, which he greatly enjoyed collecting. Willie was preceded in death by his parents; son, Mike Kramer; and siblings, Larry, Wally and Viola. Surviving relatives include his wife, Virginia of Kearney; sons, Teddy (Jodene) Kramer of Ogallala, and Larry (Tereasa) Kramer of Kearney; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Shorty (Cathy) Kramer of Stapleton, William Kramer of Dallas, Linda Crisman of Gothenburg, Marlene Johnson of Farnam, Lynette (Steve) Krab of Paxton, Florence Sims of Mesquite, Texas, Gloria (Steve) Shingleton of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Tina (Rich) Terry of North Platte; and several other extended family and friends. Memorials are suggested to the Shriners Hospital. Online condolences may be shared at hlmkfuneral.com
. A gathering of remembrance will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at Willie's residence, 2610 E. 11th St., Kearney. Casual attire is requested. There will be no visitation. Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jun. 2, 2021.