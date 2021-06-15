William "Bill" Whitaker, 86, a longtime resident of and business owner in McCook, was surrounded by his family when he passed away June 13, 2021, at Kinship Point in McCook. Bill was born in Lexington on May 9, 1935, to James and Kathleen (Kennedy) Whitaker. At the age of 6, Bill and his family moved to North Platte, where he attended school and graduated from North Platte High School with the class of 1953. He furthered his education by attending college in Denver and Lincoln. In 1956, Bill married Diane Major and to this union, three sons were born: Mark, Kevin and Jeff. In 1957, he joined the family furniture business in North Platte. The Whitaker family operated stores in Nebraska and Colorado and in 1979, Bill moved to McCook to manage that location. Bill enjoyed traveling, playing tennis and scuba diving. He also took great pleasure in home renovation. He was happiest, though, when managing the day-to-day operations of the family-run furniture store, especially with his sons, Mark and Jeff, by his side. He worked in the furniture business for over 64 years, only retiring this year when his declining health forced him to do so. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Lindsay Ann Whitaker; and brother and sister-in-law, James and Nancy Whitaker. Survivors include his sons, Mark (Jennifer) Whitaker of McCook, Kevin (Cindy) Whitaker of Phoenix and Jeff (fianceé, Robin Ortiz) Whitaker of McCook; grandson, Sean James Whitaker of McCook; great-granddaughter, Amelia Whitaker of Oakland, California; as well as nieces, nephews, and many friends. Memorials are suggested to your local food pantry. Online condolences may be shared at herrmannfh.com
. Bill chose cremation and a private family inurnment will take place in the Memorial Park Columbarium in McCook. Herrmann-Jones Funeral Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jun. 15, 2021.