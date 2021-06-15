Menu
Search by Name
Menu
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Telegraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William "Bill" Whitaker
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Herrmann-Jones Funeral Home - McCook
607 Norris Avenue
McCook, NE
William "Bill" Whitaker, 86, a longtime resident of and business owner in McCook, was surrounded by his family when he passed away June 13, 2021, at Kinship Point in McCook. Bill was born in Lexington on May 9, 1935, to James and Kathleen (Kennedy) Whitaker. At the age of 6, Bill and his family moved to North Platte, where he attended school and graduated from North Platte High School with the class of 1953. He furthered his education by attending college in Denver and Lincoln. In 1956, Bill married Diane Major and to this union, three sons were born: Mark, Kevin and Jeff. In 1957, he joined the family furniture business in North Platte. The Whitaker family operated stores in Nebraska and Colorado and in 1979, Bill moved to McCook to manage that location. Bill enjoyed traveling, playing tennis and scuba diving. He also took great pleasure in home renovation. He was happiest, though, when managing the day-to-day operations of the family-run furniture store, especially with his sons, Mark and Jeff, by his side. He worked in the furniture business for over 64 years, only retiring this year when his declining health forced him to do so. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Lindsay Ann Whitaker; and brother and sister-in-law, James and Nancy Whitaker. Survivors include his sons, Mark (Jennifer) Whitaker of McCook, Kevin (Cindy) Whitaker of Phoenix and Jeff (fianceé, Robin Ortiz) Whitaker of McCook; grandson, Sean James Whitaker of McCook; great-granddaughter, Amelia Whitaker of Oakland, California; as well as nieces, nephews, and many friends. Memorials are suggested to your local food pantry. Online condolences may be shared at herrmannfh.com. Bill chose cremation and a private family inurnment will take place in the Memorial Park Columbarium in McCook. Herrmann-Jones Funeral Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jun. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Herrmann-Jones Funeral Home - McCook
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Herrmann-Jones Funeral Home - McCook.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.