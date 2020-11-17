Our community has lost a husband, father, and grandfather who gave selflessly to the betterment of his family. The smile on his face when any one of them was mentioned exemplified his love and devotion to them. Bill was an outstanding steward of the land and a contributing member to the community and his church. His faith was unwavering. The loyalty shown to him by his hired hands is testament to the fact that he was a fair and Godly man. Bill was a friend to all and had a smile that stretched a mile. Our hearts tell us that he was taken far too soon, but if we could ask him today if he'd choose to come back and join us, he'd refuse. He's with our creator and dancing with the angels. Fly high, Bill, fly high. Your legacy lives on.















































































































Margaret Mills Friend November 15, 2020