William Mills "Bill" Watkins
1939 - 2020
BORN
October 16, 1939
DIED
November 12, 2020
On Nov. 12, 2020, William Mills "Bill" Watkins, 81, of Arnold, passed away after a month-long battle with COVID-19, at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney surrounded by family. Bill, fondly called Billy in his early years, was born Oct. 16, 1939, in Arnold to Lowell and Arvilla (Mills) Watkins. He attended the Logan Country School through eighth grade and then continued his education at Arnold Public Schools, graduating in 1957. During high school, he enjoyed participating in successful Cardinal football, basketball and track teams, boy's glee, drama and Arnold Legion baseball. Bill then attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he majored in animal husbandry and received a Bachelor's of Science degree in agriculture. Before he graduated from the university in 1962, Bill was both a member and executive officer of Delta Upsilon fraternity, as well as a member of the university judging team and the UNL Block and Bridle Club. During his college years, Bill enlisted as a member of the Nebraska National Guard. In 1958, Bill completed basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He was honorably discharged as a staff sergeant after six years of service on Sept. 1, 1964. Bill returned to the farm in 1962, where he became the third generation to take over the farm and ranch, located in Logan County. He remained in partnership with his dad until 1973 when his parents retired and moved to town. Nothing was more important to Bill than his beloved wife, Carolyn Ann Farrar. Bill believed one of his greatest achievements in life was Carolyn choosing to sit by him, instead of his friend, on their first blind date. Bill and Carolyn were married on June 21, 1964, in North Platte, and were nearly inseparable for the next 56 years. Together they raised two children, John Michael Watkins and Renee Lynn Watkins. After living nearby for a few years, Bill and his family moved to the Watkins home place where the operation still runs today. Bill and Carolyn worked together to expand the farm and grow their cattle herd. Through the years their herd shifted from Hereford to Black Angus and Bill took pride in finishing quality cattle. Important to Bill was being a good steward of the land and he relished the 12 years he served on the Producers Livestock Board. He considered passing on the Watkins Farm & Ranch to his family to be one of his greatest legacies Bill was a community-based and involved man. A member of the Arnold United Methodist Church for over 68 years, he attended the church his whole life and faithfully served in many administrative positions. Bill's faith was the guide for his life. His advice to all was to know the Lord and follow His ways. Just like his mother, Bill appreciated music, loved singing in the choir and men's group, and playing the piano. He also was a member of Masons. He served as the local lodge Master and received his 50-year pin in 2015. Bill was active with the Arnold Roping Club and played softball and town team basketball. Throughout his lifetime, he enjoyed golfing and bowling with friends and family. Competitive games of ping pong and pool were also favorite pastimes, as were outings to the lake. Bill shared that his best days were watching his children and grandchildren in all of their endeavors. He loved nothing more than attending and supporting his family at their various school and athletic events. Although he has remained a faithful Cornhusker follower, his recent years have been focused on the South Loup Bobcats as a loyal fan. His presence in the stands and at the finish line will be greatly missed. Friends were an important part of his life, as Bill surrounded himself with trustworthy, loyal and honest people. Bill himself was a genuine man. He always enjoyed a good conversation, as he could easily find something to talk about with anyone. He had a mischievous side and lit up every room with both his presence and infectious laugh. Bill loved to tell stories and share the history of the area and the family ranch. He was kind, gentle and humble. Bill will be remembered as a light-footed dancer, an avid card player and a sharply dressed gentleman. He was a hard-working farmer who was quick to lend a hand and sincerely valued people. Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Lowell and Arvilla Watkins; infant sister, Wylene Watkins; and in-laws, Lynn and Lorraine Farrar. Bill is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carolyn Watkins; son, John (Beth) Watkins of Derby, Kansas; daughter, Renee (Ted) Bubak of Arnold; granddaughters, Sarah Watkins of Wichita, Kansas, Anna Watkins of Kansas City, Kansas, and Jadeyn Bubak of Arnold; grandson, Leighton Bubak at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln; brother, Joe (Bonnie) Watkins of Grand Island; and numerous wonderful in-laws, nephews, nieces and cousins. Memorials are suggested to Arnold School Foundation, Arnold Community Foundation and Arnold United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. A family celebration of life will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at the Arnold United Methodist Church. A public graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. at the Arnold Cemetery followed by fellowship time at the nearby Arnold Golf Course. Govier Brothers sincerely encourage each person to make your decision about attendance based on the best interest of your health and that of your community. Please wear a mask. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at the Arnold Funeral Home. The service will be livestreamed and the memory video may be viewed on the Govier Brothers Mortuary site at govierbrothers.com.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Carolyn & Family,
We were so very sorry to hear of Bill's passing. He was always such a pleasant soul and we enjoyed our chats with him whenever we seen him. Our love and prayers are with you in your time of loss. May God Bless you with peace and comfort during this tough time.
With Loving Sympathy,
Leo & Judy Dailey
LEO & JUDY DAILEY
Friend
November 16, 2020
You only need to read Bill’s obituary to know what a special person he was. It is comforting to read about his full and rewarding life, but makes it all the more difficult to have him gone. He will be remembered, admired and treasured by so many family and friends. When he married Carolyn, he joined our family and was beloved by all of us—-especially when we knew he loved to play cards.. You cannot mourn if you do not love. He was loved and our family mourns his passing. Prayers to Carolyn and family. Also sending the hugs we cannot share right now.
Sheri Farrar
Family
November 16, 2020
So very sorry, Carolyn & family, in your loss. Bill always had a smile on his face. He was a gentle and caring man and a good & faithful servant to the Lord. Cherish your memories. Sincerely, Jenny & Stuart Prentice
Jenny Prentice
November 16, 2020
Our hearts go out to you as you say goodbye to your husband, father and grandfather. The community has lost a good man and will feel his loss.
Gary and Janet Larreau
November 16, 2020
Very sorry to hear about Bill's passing.
Our thoughts & prayers are with you all.

Mark Engleman
November 16, 2020
Carolyn and family so sorry to hear about Bills passing. He will be greatly missed by many. Hugs and prayers to you all. Phil and Kendra Lucas
Kendra Lucas
Friend
November 15, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Many memories of Bill from various places. He will be greatly missed. Prayers forntye famiky.
Julie Gaston
Friend
November 15, 2020
Our community has lost a husband, father, and grandfather who gave selflessly to the betterment of his family. The smile on his face when any one of them was mentioned exemplified his love and devotion to them. Bill was an outstanding steward of the land and a contributing member to the community and his church. His faith was unwavering. The loyalty shown to him by his hired hands is testament to the fact that he was a fair and Godly man. Bill was a friend to all and had a smile that stretched a mile. Our hearts tell us that he was taken far too soon, but if we could ask him today if he'd choose to come back and join us, he'd refuse. He's with our creator and dancing with the angels. Fly high, Bill, fly high. Your legacy lives on.






















































Margaret Mills
Friend
November 15, 2020
Carolyn and family, Our hearts weep in the loss of Bill. We have great memories with him at the Farrar reunions and Cattleman tailgates cheering on the Huskers. Know you have been in our thoughts and prayers and we are sending you our love and a hug during this most difficult time. Al and Marylin
Marylin Ericksen
November 14, 2020
Carolyn and family, we are so, so sorry about Bill's passing. Bill talked much about him this last season of golf. He was a terrific man, he was so friendly and always had a smile on his face. The loss of these family Matriarch's leave a huge hole for their families, but, also for small communities. Hugs and know you remain in our thoughts and prayers. Bill and Sheryl Holt.
Sheryl Holt
Friend
November 14, 2020