William E. "Bill" Peters, 82, of Lincoln, passed away on Nov. 5, 2021. Bill was born on Oct. 10, 1939, in Thedford, to Roy F. "Doc" and Martha (Noel) Peters. Bill attended Thomas County High School, Doane University and the University of Nebraska College of Law, where he was editor-in-chief of the Nebraska Law Review. Bill married Susan Luddington in 1964. Upon obtaining his law degree, he became the first full-time attorney for the state tax commissioner and an assistant attorney general. His subsequent employment included assistant tax commissioner, Supreme Court reporter, state tax commissioner and a partner in the law firm of Peters & Chunka, focusing on state and local taxes and lobbying. He was a 50-plus year member of the Nebraska Bar Association. Bill's non-law interests and activities included state president of Congregational Youth Group, Izzak Walton League of Lincoln, Board of Directors Nebraska State Employees Credit Union, Director of Board on Polysomnographic Technologists and local sleep apnea support groups. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Doug. Bill is survived by his wife, Susan; niece, Sherry; nephew, Bryan, and their families. Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Public Media and the Lincoln Food Bank. Online condolences may be shared at roperandsons.com. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 28, at the First Congregational Church, 405 Main St., Thedford, NE. A small burial service will follow at the Hillcrest Cemetery, Thedford.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Apr. 6, 2022.
