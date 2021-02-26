William Rex Danbom, 86, of Curtis, died Feb. 21, 2021, in North Platte, from complications of COVID-19. He was born Oct. 30, 1934, in Hemingford. Bill served his country in the U.S. Navy from January 1955 to December 1958. He managed ship service on the USS Altair, a cargo ship, and the USS Elokomin, an oil tanker. Following the service, he completed one year at Milford Community College before starting his 32-year career in auto body repair. He later worked for Maywood Farmers Coop for 11 years in the fertilizer department. Prior to his retirement in 2001, he had taken up the woodworking hobby of intarsia which he continued until his death. Intarsia is a craft of precision and artistry and anyone who has one of Bill's pieces in their home has a work of art. Bill will also be remembered for his love of card tricks and always carried his decks with him. Bill was a member of the Lions Club for 38 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Danbom; parents, Milton and Grace Danbom; sister, Norma Saling; and half-brother, Loren Toohey. William is survived by daughter, Theresa (Dean) Deibert of Wilmington, North Carolina; son, Tim (Patti) Danbom of Seward; step-daughter, Sherri (Doug) Schneiderheinz of Grand Island; step-sons Michael (Deb) Thayer of Central City and Rick Thayer of McCook; brothers, Alan Danbom of Hemingford, David (Beverly) Danbom of Pensacola, Florida, and Paul (Barb) Danbom of LaPine, Oregon; sisters, Dorothy Ray of Hemingford and Margaret Donnelly of Federal Way, Washington. Memorials are suggested to the Curtis Senior Center, 214 Center Ave, Curtis NE 69025. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, May 28, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Feb. 26, 2021.