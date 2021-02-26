William Rex Danbom, 86, of Curtis, died Feb. 21, 2021, in North Platte, from complications of COVID-19. He was born Oct. 30, 1934, in Hemingford. Bill served his country in the U.S. Navy from January 1955 to December 1958. He managed ship service on the USS Altair, a cargo ship, and the USS Elokomin, an oil tanker. Following the service, he completed one year at Milford Community College before starting his 32-year career in auto body repair. He later worked for Maywood Farmers Coop for 11 years in the fertilizer department. Prior to his retirement in 2001, he had taken up the woodworking hobby of intarsia which he continued until his death. Intarsia is a craft of precision and artistry and anyone who has one of Bill's pieces in their home has a work of art. Bill will also be remembered for his love of card tricks and always carried his decks with him. Bill was a member of the Lions Club for 38 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Danbom; parents, Milton and Grace Danbom; sister, Norma Saling; and half-brother, Loren Toohey. William is survived by daughter, Theresa (Dean) Deibert of Wilmington, North Carolina; son, Tim (Patti) Danbom of Seward; step-daughter, Sherri (Doug) Schneiderheinz of Grand Island; step-sons Michael (Deb) Thayer of Central City and Rick Thayer of McCook; brothers, Alan Danbom of Hemingford, David (Beverly) Danbom of Pensacola, Florida, and Paul (Barb) Danbom of LaPine, Oregon; sisters, Dorothy Ray of Hemingford and Margaret Donnelly of Federal Way, Washington. Memorials are suggested to the Curtis Senior Center, 214 Center Ave, Curtis NE 69025. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, May 28, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.
Rest In Peace Bill. I remember many times you told different stories while we met at the senior center in Curtis and the wonderful things you put together for kids to watch
Rev. Tunde Oladimeji
February 27, 2021
Theresa,we are so very sorry to hear of the passing of your Dad. It's so hard to lose our parents and that's a space that cant be filled. Love, hugs and prayers for you & your family. My Mom & Dad are at Fort McPherson too, it's a beautiful and serene place. I hope you know that some many epople are praying for you. <3
Karma & Lary (Plantz) Bomberger
February 27, 2021
I will always remember Bill, we had our double wedding dance in 1960. What great memories in our early lives. Sending prayers to all the family. Sorry for your loss.
Jeannette Neumann
February 27, 2021
Theresa and family sorry for your loss. Prayers with each of you.
Verdell Ekberg
February 26, 2021
My Condolences to everyone that knew this man!! Billy was a one of a kind individual and a great Uncle. The last time I saw him was on July 7, 2020, where I showed up early at his place and made breakfast, his favorite, Biscuits and Gravy. He even had seconds. lol I Always enjoyed stopping and visiting with Bill every change we had. He will be truly missed. So sorry Theresa for your Loss!! May God Speed!!
Chuck Danbom
February 26, 2021
Your in my thoughts and prayers Theresa.I am so sorry for the loss of your Dad. I love you Dear friend God bless you and your family.