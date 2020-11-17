Zella Mae Sanders, 90, of Gothenburg, died Nov. 14, 2020, at Stone Hearth Estates in Gothenburg. Zella Mae was born on April 1, 1930, to William and Margaret (Fox) Wilson near Moorefield. Zella Mae grew up on the family farm south of Moorefield and attended Boston Ridge Country School, near the family farm, until eighth grade. She resided on the family farm in Moorefield. She married Kenneth E. Sanders on March 3, 1948, in North Platte. Zella Mae and Kenneth lived on the family farm until they moved to Gothenburg. Zella Mae loved the outdoors and working by Kenneth's side through the years. She loved her flowers and attending to them. Zella Mae loved her Bible studies through the years. Walking was always one of her favorite pasttimes. She and Kenneth loved to travel and enjoyed square dancing. She was very involved in her church and worked with the children at Awana as long as health would let her. Mothers of Preschoolers was always a favorite of hers. Zella Mae was a member of Cornerstone Bible Church, formerly Gothenburg Evangelical Free Church, for many years. Zella Mae was preceded in death by husband, Kenneth Earl Sanders; sister, Ruby Hanes; father, William Wilson; mother, Margaret Wilson; brothers, Elmer, Homer, Lee and Delbert; and infant sister, Luella Wilson. Survivors include many nieces, nephews, and many, many friends. Memorials are suggested to the Cornerstone Bible Church or Meals on Wheels. Private family services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Cornerstone Bible Church with Pastor Scott Newman officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cornerstone Bible Church Gothenburg YouTube Page for those who cannot attend. Public burial will be at 1:30 p.m. at the Moorefield Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg, which is in charge of arrangements.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 17, 2020.