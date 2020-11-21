Aaron Flores

Oct. 19, 1973 - Nov. 14, 2020

HOUSTON, TX - Aaron Flores, age 47, of Houston, TX, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020.

He is survived by his mother: Emma Almanza; four siblings: Anita Flores-Garza, Raymond Flores, Emanuela Almanza- Rios and Miguel Angel Almanza; thirteen nieces, five nephews, nine great nieces and thirteen great nephews.

Preceded by his father Robert Flores Jr. and his brother Robert Flores III.

A funeral service and visitation will be held at BOCKEN FUNERAL by invitation of the family only in order to maintain a safer gathering during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aaron was born in Hammond, IN where he spent some of his life. He served in the Army, during Desert Storm. He was an Over the Road Truck Driver and traveled the country. Aaron loved to ride his bicycle around enjoying the beauty of nature. He also enjoyed cooking and reading a good book and especially spending time with his family. Aaron has entered the pearl gates of Heaven and is walking on the streets of gold. We thank the Lord for sharing Aaron's life with us. He was such a good man. A wonderful son to our mother. A loving, kind, giving and sweet brother. And a fabulous uncle. Aaron was a blessing to all he came in contact with. He loved-loved-loved our family.

For more information you may call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219)-844-1600, or www.bockenfunerals.com.