Abigail Victoria Flagler

MUNSTER, IN - Abigail Victoria Flagler passed on October 20, 2020 at the age of 30. She is survived by her parents Arthur Gary and Lori Schnell Flagler; her brother Harrison Flagler of Taipei, Taiwan; and Uncle Randy Schnell. She was preceded in death by her loving grandmother Florence Schnell.

Abby, as she was also known to her friends, was born in Chicago, and raised in both Chicago and Munster, IN.

Abigail attended Jones College Prep (JCP), a selective CPS High School. She was the first JCP female athlete to win a Tennis Sectional and remains the record-holder for JCP's Outdoor High Jump. Abigail was also a standout participant on the JCP basketball and volleyball teams. She was the lead violinist in the Chicago All-City Youth Orchestra.

Abigail went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Food, Nutrition, and Dietetics from Illinois State University.

Abigail was athletic and loved all sports. She completed four Chicago Marathon races. In addition, she was also a certified personal trainer with the American Council on Exercise.

Abigail had a great sense of humor. She loved her family and friends, especially her precious dog Uli.

The family requests that donations be made in her memory to support the Anti-Cruelty Society https://anticruelty.org/donate

Visitation will be held 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 and at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Service to follow at 12:00 p.m. conducted by Rev. Dr. Kevin Bergmann at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave, Munster, IN 46321. (219) 836-5000

Please visit us at www.burnskish.com



Published by The Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
28
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Oct
29
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Oct
29
Service
12:00p.m.
Funeral services provided by:
Burns-Kish Funeral Homes Inc.
GUEST BOOK
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
October 24, 2020
Rest in peace.....you"all n
Be missed by your friends of 23rd.str..//blue island ave.... Especially uli...your faithful companion.
Margie........rick.......and rusty the dog...of chicago,.....
Ron Konieczny
Neighbor
October 23, 2020
Abby...rest in peace... For a good neighbor from 23 rd str...//blue island. We will miss you....
Thanks for the talking. And telling stories...

P.s thanks for helping and picking on me.... U see. ... Joe( Whittier ). )and Ron k. Enjoyed your. Conversations .... Keep smiling you angel.. Ron k////Joe. M.. Chicago

Thahttps://www.google.com/maps/place/536+S+Seymour+St,+Fond+du+Lac,+WI+54935/@41.8526267,-87.6758348,12z/data=!4m2!3m1!1s0x880475462e6ed301:0xda4afb3a01393cf7t ks for. .
Ron konieczny
Neighbor
October 23, 2020
JOSE DE DIOS
October 23, 2020