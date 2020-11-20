Adam (Sherm) Herrera

August 11, 1983 - Nov. 14, 2020

Adam (Sherm) Herrera, age 37, The Man, The Myth, The Legend transitioned peacefully on November 14, 2020 at home surrounded by his Fiance Karina, his sons mother Missy, and his two boys. Adam (Sherm) Herrera was born August 11, 1983 in Hammond, IN to Abagail and Tony Herrera.

He is survived by his parents; grandmother Abagail Garza; brother Anthony; sisters: Abigail, Erica, Stephanie, Alesse Herrera; and brother Andrew Eaton; along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is also survived by his son Esteban Jose Garza-Herrera; stepson Derek " Jay" Frazier; loving Fiance Karina Del-Real; Best Friend and Estebans mother Melissa Garza. Adam was a proud Veteran, A movie producer and script writer, College Grad with an Associate's Degree in Applied Science and Bachelor of Arts Degree in Film, Local Union 17 member; he was also a Power Rangers; Back to the Future; Ghost Buster enthusiast; an amazing father, beloved son, dedicated Fiance, loving brother and uncle; and a trusting friend to: Angelica Arambula, Juan (Weto) Fernandez, Angel (Bird) Ojeda, Anthony (Ant) Lebron, Ronnie (Cuz) Alonzo, Darryl Bonhama, and Noel Castillo.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. Funeral will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at BURNS (Crown Poitn). Interment Calumet Park cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com