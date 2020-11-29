Menu
Search
Menu
The Times
The Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Alex Anderson
1950 - 2020
BORN
July 9, 1950
DIED
November 25, 2020

Alex Anderson

July 9, 1950 - Nov. 25, 2020

HOBART, IN - Alex Anderson, age 70, of Hobart passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Northwest Health Porter Hospital in Valparaiso. He was born July 9, 1950 in Falkirk, Scotland to the late Alec and Margaret (Stewart) Anderson.

Alex was a retired quality control inspector for US Steel Slab Mill. He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #1900 in Portage and was a member of the Legion of the Moose. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs, Bears, and Bulls. He loved and will be missed by his dog Two Man.

Alex is survived by his loving wife, Lynn; his two sons: Brad (Jinene) Crostreet of Valparaiso and Anthony (Josette) Crostreet of Satellite Beach, FL; his biological daughter Jamie Anderson Smith and her two children; his brother, Jim Anderson of Lake Station; his sister, Phyllis (Mark) Kilgore of Hobart; his grandchildren: Zack (Mandy) Crostreet, Khari (Tyler) Palmer, Teagan Crostreet, Ariel (Zac) Crostreet, Almeda Crostreet; his three great grandchildren: Ian, Ashton, and Daisy; and his nieces: Margaret, Andrea, Christina, Heather and Gwen.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Rhonda Tidwell.

Visitation for Alex will be from 2-7 p.m. Sunday, November 29, 2020 at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 W. Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN 46342. Please note that due to Lake County Covid-19 restrictions the visitation will be limited to 25 people at one time. Masks will be required, and hand sanitizer will be available. We ask that everyone help us to keep everyone safe by practicing social distancing. Cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers memorial gifts are preferred to the Hobart Humane Society.

Online condolences may be submitted at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN 46342
Funeral services provided by:
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
10 Entries
You will be missed brother!!
Rest in peace....
Bud Hanes
Friend
November 28, 2020
Alex and I became friends in 1967 as fellow managers of the East Gary Edison basketball team. He was part of my wedding party in 1974. We have remaind good friends through the years. I will miss his humor, sometimes sarcastic, But that was Alex.
REST IN PEACE MY BROTHER!
Rick Harman
Friend
November 28, 2020
Alex you will be missed by everyone, your laugh and sence of humor always made my day and everyone's life you touched. May you rest in peace my friend.
Lynda Morganelli
Friend
November 28, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Norma Tolliver
November 28, 2020
So sorry to hear about the passing of my friend Alex. He was a character, made me laugh and was such a good person. We will miss him. RIP Alex.
Isabel & Joe & Family Escobedo
Friend
November 28, 2020
Alex will truly be missed as a coffee buddy at Dunkin’ and as a friend. Always shared the Sunday paper and best painter. He painted a bedroom for me. Love and prayers to the family. I know he will be surely missed.
Carol carli
Friend
November 28, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Neenah Bronas
Friend
November 27, 2020
Sometimes the words are so hard to find. Alex you made this world a better place. Your smile and your laughter would make a bad day just disappear. You left me with such wonderful memories. Our great times at Dunkin. We all would just there for hours talking and laughing ,I think of the times you would dunk your donut in your coffee and a big chunk would fall in and we all would start laughing. I think of the face you would make when we said you look like Walter from Jeff Duham. But the one I will never forget was how no one could stop laughing when Larry got a muscle cramp. Going to Dunkin will never be the same for any of us. We will still look for you to drive in the parking lot. How do we go on without you sitting a our favorite table drinking our coffee ,and talking about nothing important and laughing at nothing. You started out as a friend but soon became family. You made a difference in all of our lives. Rest in Peace Alex. You will always be with us. You have that special place in our hearts. So until we meet again. We love you and we will miss you.
Neenah Bronas
Friend
November 27, 2020
He was a great and loving Uncle.
Christina Coleman
Family
November 27, 2020
Larry Bronas
November 27, 2020