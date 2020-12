Alfonse L. Braccolino

Dec. 18, 1929 - Nov. 26, 2020

CROWN POINT, IN - Alfonse L. Braccolino, age 90, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

Alfonse is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Margaret (Torstensen); he will be greatly missed by his three children: Glenn (Kim) Braccolino, Susan (Andy) Husar and Sandra (Lew) Noe; his legacy will live on through his grandchildren: Jay (Christi) Steinberg, Jessica (Daniel) DeRolf, Amy (Mike) Basarish, Kathryn Braccolino, Julie Steinberg and Karsen Braccolino; and great-grandchildren: Nolan Husar, Peyton and Charlie Steinberg and Eli and Micho Basarich; Al is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Alfonse was preceded in death by his grandson, Andrew John Husar.

Al was born December 18, 1929. He was passionate about his family, friends and golf! Al will be remembered for his kind, loving personality and his amazing way of making all who knew him feel like his best friend.

Since we are unable to gather in large numbers at this time to mourn and remember Al, please plan to join the family in Summer 2021 for a Celebration of Life Gathering. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers please consider honoring Al's life with a donation to the Meals on Wheels Endowment Fund at the Legacy Foundation (www/legacyfdn.org http://www/legacyfdn.org) or the Crown Point Community Foundation (www.thecpcf.org).

