Menu
Search
Menu
The Times
The Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Alfonse L. Braccolino
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020

Alfonse L. Braccolino

Dec. 18, 1929 - Nov. 26, 2020

CROWN POINT, IN - Alfonse L. Braccolino, age 90, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

Alfonse is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Margaret (Torstensen); he will be greatly missed by his three children: Glenn (Kim) Braccolino, Susan (Andy) Husar and Sandra (Lew) Noe; his legacy will live on through his grandchildren: Jay (Christi) Steinberg, Jessica (Daniel) DeRolf, Amy (Mike) Basarish, Kathryn Braccolino, Julie Steinberg and Karsen Braccolino; and great-grandchildren: Nolan Husar, Peyton and Charlie Steinberg and Eli and Micho Basarich; Al is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Alfonse was preceded in death by his grandson, Andrew John Husar.

Al was born December 18, 1929. He was passionate about his family, friends and golf! Al will be remembered for his kind, loving personality and his amazing way of making all who knew him feel like his best friend.

Since we are unable to gather in large numbers at this time to mourn and remember Al, please plan to join the family in Summer 2021 for a Celebration of Life Gathering. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers please consider honoring Al's life with a donation to the Meals on Wheels Endowment Fund at the Legacy Foundation (www/legacyfdn.org http://www/legacyfdn.org) or the Crown Point Community Foundation (www.thecpcf.org).

Visit Alfonse's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Geisen Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.