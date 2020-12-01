Alice "Jane" Gesse

Mar. 22, 1947 - Nov. 28, 2020

KOUTS, IN - Alice "Jane" Gesse, 73, of Kouts passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020. She was born March 22, 1947 to Ralph and Ellen "Rose" (Martin) Mast and graduated from Kouts High School in 1965.

She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday school and led the youth group. After raising her girls she worked as a real estate agent and an administrative assistant at various offices in the courthouse. Her chicken and noodles and oatmeal cake were legendary. Singing gospel hymns and country songs brought joy to her soul. Throw in gardening, painting and sewing and Jane had a fulfilling life, assuming that her husband, daughters and grandchildren were cared for first. The memory of her love, care and actions when she was in her prime will endure in the hearts of all around her.

On July 3, 1965 she married Brian Gesse who survives along with their daughters: Stephanie (Steve) Paradine of Coldwater, MI, Melissa (Rob) Resler of Middle River, MD, Becky (Michael) Harper of Kouts, Suellen (James) Boomer of Kouts; sister, Linda (Andy) Farmwald of Milford, IN; grandchildren: Lexi (Nick), Lindsay (Ryan), Mitch, Nicole (Jack), Helena, Will, Briana, Eli, Jake and Ty; and one great-granddaughter, Nellie. She was preceded in death by her parents and two grandsons, Michael and Brian Harper.

A visitation will be held Wednesday from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME, Kouts. The funeral service will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Kouts beginning at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 with burial following at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the American Alzheimer's Association.