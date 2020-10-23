Alice Glass Bain

VALPARAISO - Alice Glass Bain passed away peacefully at home on October 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Rose and David Glass of Chicago. She was 91. She is survived by her loving husband Phillip; Son, Irwin (Beverly) of Bexley, Ohio; daughters: Ellen Nadel of Woodland Hills, California, and Lori Schumacher of Birmingham, Alabama; and grandchildren: Deborah Bain of Chicago, Illinois, Shaina Goodman of Las Vegas, Nevada, Hanna Nadel of Portland, Oregon, Sari Schumacher of Birmingham, Alabama, and Seth Schumacher (Carly) of Athens, Alabama. On October 8th, she celebrated her 70th wedding anniversary with her husband, Phil. She was a graduate of Marshall High School in Chicago, Illinois. After high school she was an Accountant with Shaw's jewelry store in Chicago. She was a member of Temple Israel of Valparaiso, Indiana. The family would like to thank caregiver, Belinda Littrell for the loving care she gave to Alice. A private graveside service will be held on October 25, 2020 at Graceland Cemetery. At a later date, the family will have a celebration of Alice Bain's life for friends and family. Bartholomew Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.bartholomewnewhard.com.