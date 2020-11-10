Menu
Dr. Aloysius Martin Rieser Jr.

Dr. Aloysius (Al) Martin Rieser, Jr.

April 17, 1936 - Nov. 4, 2020

Dr. Aloysius (Al) Martin Rieser, Jr. was born on April 17, 1936 in St. Louis, MO. He practiced pathology at St. Anthony's Hospital until 1997.

Family and friends will remember his loud laughter, his generosity, and his engineer's hat.

Al was preceded in death by his father, Aloysius; his mother, Loretta; his daughter, Malina and his brothers: Tom and Terry.

He is survived by his wife, Diana (m. 1976); his eight children: Renee, Matthew, Alicia, Michael, Liz, Nikolas, Kristofer and Nadija; his sisters: Joan, and Clarice; and his grandchildren: Amy, Ariana, Tamas, Aaron, Arthur, and Andrea. In lieu of flowers, Al asked that you donate to his alma mater at https://www.slu.edu.


Published by The Times on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
