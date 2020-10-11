Ms. Ana Maria "Ann" Zaragoza

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Ms. Ana Maria "Ann" Zaragoza, age 76, of East Chicago, passed away Monday afternoon, September 28, 2020, at her son's residence.

She was born June 22, 1944, in Laredo, TX. A daughter to the late Amadita and Ramon Mora.

She was preceded in death by her brother Ramon Mora Junior.

She was Roman Catholic and a member of St. Stanislaus church. She was an experienced beautician. She practiced hairstyling for over 50 years. She was the Zaragoza matriarch and loved all her family. It was not uncommon for her to lend a hand or help in a time of need. She was very active up until the last month of passing.

Ann is survived by her children: Daphne, Tracy (Luis), Kim (Jaime), John, Mickey, Nacho and Cheryl (Ted); (16) grandchildren; (12) great grandchildren; and one brother, David Mora. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.

She was a strong, determined and fiercely independent woman. We will miss her every day.

A Memorial Gathering will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from ACECEZ FUNERAL HOME, 4918 Magoun Ave., East Chicago, IN.

A Prayer Service will be at Saturday, October 17,2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Msgr. John J. Siekierski officiating.

A private cremation was held.

Masks are required.

