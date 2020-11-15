Menu
Search
Menu
The Times
The Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Andrew "Andy" Fennema Jr.
1931 - 2020
BORN
September 4, 1931
DIED
November 12, 2020

Andrew "Andy" Fennema, Jr.

LANSING, IL - Andrew "Andy" Fennema, Jr., age 89, of Lansing, IL, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lois J. Fennema, nee Van Zuidam. Loving father of Dan (Joni) Fennema, Steve (Char) Fennema, and Jeff (Lois) Fennema. Proud grandfather of seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Bud (Monet) Fennema, Jess (late Harold) Winterhoff, Joyce (late Bud) Rinkema, and Jerry (Joyce) Fennema. Brother-in-law of Grace Fennema and Carole (Chuck) Turngren. Preceded in death by six sisters, four brothers and many in-laws.

A private family funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at SMITS FUNERAL HOME 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Lane) Dyer, IN. (The funeral service will be live streamed from our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SmitsFH). Interment Oak Ridge Cemetery – Lansing, IL. Memorial contributions may be given to Lansing Christian School (3660 Randolph St. Lansing, IL 60438) or Hospice of the Calumet Area (William J. Riley Hospice House) 600 Superior Ave., Munster, IN 46321. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN 46311
Funeral services provided by:
Smits Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Jim and I served on the 150th Eenigenburg committee with Andy and Lois. It was our pleasure to get to know them. We had good times meeting with all the committee at Bill and Jean Bristow home. Our thoughts and prayers for your family!
JJim and Millie Eenigenburg
Friend
November 14, 2020
A kind neighbor on Ridge Road, to us when we were first married. Our thoughts and prayers for your family.
Ruth & Duke VanDerVeen
Neighbor
November 13, 2020