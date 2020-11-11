Andrew Heck

Andy was born May 14, 1991. He came into the world making it known he was here and that's how he lived his life...you always knew Andy was around. He was the little guy with the big voice.

Andy sadly leaves behind his mother, Cheryl (Russ) Campbell; father, Richard (Lora) Heck; brother, Ricky Heck; niece, Maddy; and nephew, Marc; grandfathers: Richard Heck Sr. and Lonnie Partin; and grandmother, Marlene Conrad; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins who loved him dearly; and two very special friends: Steven Riley and Pete Sulski. Andy was preceded in death by his grandparents: Mark Wiser, Sandra K. Partin and Kenneth Frazier.

Although Andy had multiple medical setbacks in his short life, he never complained or let them keep him from doing what he wanted to do. After his lung transplant he hit the ground running and never looked back. He played softball, football, climbed the Hancock building with those teammates named after him, and he played bags. He was good at bags, he let you know it! And yet he was always a good sport.

Andy loved the Bears and was their biggest fan. There wasn't a jersey he didn't have. His dream came true when he was given a job writing about the Bears for the Brawl Network. He said they didn't even have to pay him, Bears gear was enough...but they did pay him and he was ecstatic. Andy belonged to several Honor Societies at I. U. where he majored in journalism and sports management. Andy spent his free time with the family and friends he loved and his dog, Halas and kitten, Mack. He loved watching the Bears on Sunday, teaching Marc how to throw bags and watching the WWE special events with him, but mostly Andy loved throwing bags. He threw with some of the best and he made many wonderful friends.

Andy was the life of the party and you always knew he was there and you wanted to be where he was. Andy's love for life and willingness to be himself and express himself left no one to wonder why he was called "the crazy little guy with the big voice". He leaves us now with whispers of memories from an awesome young man who lived life the way he wanted, to the fullest, never wanting to be the boy in the bubble. He has been an inspiration to us all and will be forever missed.

Andy will forever be remembered for his kindness to others, his good sportsmanship, and his willingness to live, to love, and his respect for others. He wasn't with us for a long time, but he was here for a life well lived.

Love you to Infinity and Beyond

Friends may join the family for a Memorial Gathering on Friday, November 13, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Andy may be made to: Make a Wish Foundation or St. Louis Children's Hospital Transplant Research.

Visit Andy's online guestbook at

www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.