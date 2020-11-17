Ann C. "Nancy" Komorowski

LANSING, IL - Ann C. "Nancy" Komorowski age 78, of Lansing, Illinois passed away Friday, November 13, 2020. Ann is survived by her loving sister Marian Komorowski, and many loving and caring family members and friends. Ann was preceded in death by her loving parents Walter and Marianne (nee Sieniawski) Komorowski. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic virus, funeral services for Ann will be private. Ann will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Calumet City, Illinois. Ann enjoyed music and going to concerts and the Theater. She also enjoyed gardening, cooking and sharing those special moments with her sister Marian. She was a member of Our Lady of Knock Church in Calumet City, Illinois. She was loved by many and she will be truly missed. Donations may be made in Nancy's name to the American Kidney Fund, American Heart Association or a charity of your choice. Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home has been entrusted with Ann's care. www.schroederlauer.com