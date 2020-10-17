Menu
Ann C. Parham

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Ann C. Parham age 71 of East Chicago, passed away Saturday October 3, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Eula Prather; her sister, Clara Clark, and her son, Darius Parham. She leaves to cherish her memories a devoted daughter, DeAndra Parham Smith; son-in-law, Rev. Angie (Leon) Smith Jr.; two brothers: Anthony and Calvin Prather; and grandchildren: Arthayah and Jaylen Parham, LeMarques Ford, LeAndranae and Angie Smith. Special friends Lucille Smith and Dorothy Andrews.

Wake Saturday October 17,2020 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m, Funeral 11:00 a.m. All services at Macedonia Tabernacle Baptist Church 109 E. 75th St. Chicago, IL. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery Chicago, IL on Monday October 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Services Entrusted To POWELL-COLEMAN FUNERAL HOME.


Published by The Times on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
17
Wake
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Macedonia Tabernacle Baptist Church
109 E. 75th St., Chicago, Indiana
Oct
17
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Macedonia Tabernacle Baptist Church
109 E. 75th St., Chicago, Indiana
Oct
19
Interment
1:00p.m.
Mt. Hope Cemetery
, Chicago, Indiana
Funeral services provided by:
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
