Ann Marie Pantalon

LAKE COUNTY, IN - Ann Marie Pantalon, age 51 of Lake County, IN, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

She is survived by her sisters: Evelyn Holcomb, Debbie Sheets and Diane (Ron) Rentschler; brothers: Michael (Sherrie) Pantalon and Robert (Sandy) Pantalon; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends at her group homes. Preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Marion (Travis) Pantalon.

Funeral Services Monday, December 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin) 11:00 a.m. Mass at St. Casimir Church, with Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation on Sunday from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. (25 PEOPLE ALLOWED IN THE FUNERAL HOME AT ONE TIME, AND FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE REQUIRED AT BOTH THE FUNERAL HOME AND ST. CASIMIR CHURCH.)

Ann Marie was a loving sister and aunt who will be deeply missed.