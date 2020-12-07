Anna Katherine Griffin "Darlin" (nee Bauer)

Dec. 30, 1929 - Dec. 4, 2020

HEBRON - Anna Katherine Griffin "Darlin" (nee Bauer), age 90, of Hebron, IN, formerly of Dolton, IL, and longtime parishioner of Queen of Apostles Church in Riverdale IL passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at Franciscan Health in Crown Point IN. Born December 30, 1929 in Chicago IL, she was the second youngest to William and Mary Bauer. Early on she worked for Illinois Bell as a recruiter, they only picked the "cute" ones for that job ;-).

Anna married Clyde B. Griffin, D.D.S. on November 27, 1954 who preceded her in death. She was a stay at home mom, as many in her day did, and when we say "stay at home" we mean stay at home....no getting out with nine children. Anna was a devoted mother to her children: James, Frank, Kevin, Catherine (T.J.), #5 Mark, MaryAnne, Theresa (John), #8 Annette (Tony) and Dan; loving grandmother to 29 grandchildren: Casey, Kristi, Richard, Nikki, Frankie Jr., Alaine, Will, Colleen, Maggie, Nick, Jared, Audra, Vicky, Zack, John, Liz, Laura, Brittney, Michael, Joe, Ashley, Austin, Tracy, Tiffany, Stephen, J.T., Tom, Megan, Bridget and 16 great grandchildren. She was also a dear aunt to many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Anna was preceded in death by her parents; eight siblings; and two grandchildren: Kristi and Richard Griffin.

Due to health and safety concerns with Covid-19, a private family service will be held at St. Helen Catholic Church in Hebron, IN. Interment will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Alsip, IL. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Our family expresses our sincere gratitude for your thoughts and prayers at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre in Crown Point, IN.

Visit Anna's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com. (219) 663-2500.