CROWN POINT, IN - Anna Mae Kerr (nee Lauerman), age 92, of Crown Point, IN , passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Anna Mae is survived by her children: Lynda (Jim) Place of Woodburn, IN and Charles "Chuck" (Susan) Kerr of Crown Point; six grandchildren: Scott (Elizabeth) Place, Leslie (Joe) Armstrong, Bryan (Kathleen) Place, Adam (Miranda) Kerr, Caitlin (Noah) Schroeder and Marcy (Fabricio) Lemus; and ten great-grandchildren: Ian and Alexander Place, Samuel, Jordan and Payton Armstrong, Adelaide and Magnolia Kerr, Roberta and Sherman Schroeder, and Jonah Lemus.

Anna Mae was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Kerr; parents: Joseph and Marie Lauerman; three sisters: Virginia Schultz, Ruth Miller and Gladys Kazimer; and brother: Charles Miller

Anna Mae was very active with the children's activities. After the children grew older, Anna Mae became active with many Crown Point Civic Organizations. She also enjoyed crafts, crocheting afghans, making Advent Boxes, doing needle point and knitting.

Private Funeral Services for the family will be held with a public Memorial Service at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Anna Mae's name to the Crown Point Community Foundation or Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Crown Point or Wittenberg Village in Crown Point.

