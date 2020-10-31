Anne M. Kuban

LOWELL, IN - Anne M. Kuban, 99, of Lowell, died peacefully in her sleep Thursday morning October 29, 2020 at her residence at Wittenberg Lutheran Village in Crown Point. She is survived by her daughters: Judith (Robert) Ghidotti of Hobart and Janice Little of Chicago; grandson, Timothy (Sara) Ghidotti and great grandchildren: Grace and Graiden Ghidotti. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Andrew. Anne was a devoted member of Lowell's St. Edward Catholic Church, where she was involved in numerous activities. She worked in the finance department at St. Anthony's Hospital, Crown Point and after her retirement, she continued as an active volunteer with their Pastoral Care Department. She was an artist, a beautiful seamstress, gardener and avid traveler. With husband and friends she travelled around the US, Europe, and the Caribbean. She will be remembered for her delicious baking skills, amazing needlework projects, her generous heart and loving spirit.

Cremation will precede a Private Memorial Mass with Private Burial in St. Edward Cemetery.

www.sheetsfuneral.com