Anne Marie Fitzwater (nee Nedeff)

MUNSTER, IN - Anne Marie Fitzwater (nee Nedeff), of Munster, passed away November 9, 2020 following emergency surgery.

She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years William; sister Joanne (Harry) Deakin; sisters-in-law: Ruth Fitzwater, Lori (Michael) Silaghi; brother-in-law, Roy (Margaret) Fitzwater and mother-in-law, Georgia Fitzwater and many cousins nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be private, with a cremation to follow at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER in Highland, IN.

Anne Marie attended East Chicago Washington (Class of 59) Purdue, and Indiana University where she earned her BS and MS degrees in Education. She taught for 49 years in both East Chicago and Highland. She loved going antiquing with her husband and traveling. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her and those having had the privilege of being taught by her. She will be forever in our thoughts and prayers.

