Annias "Sonny" Weathersby

Annias "Sonny" Weathersby

Aug. 13, 1936 - Nov. 6, 2020

EAST CHICAGO- Annias "Sonny" Weathersby was born in Grenada, MI to Lola Mae McAdory and Annais Weathersby on August 13, 1936. He attended Roosevelt High School in East Chicago, in. Sonny was employed at Inland steel mill for 36 years. Sonny exchanged time for eternity on Friday November 6, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents: Lola Mae McAdory Annais Weathersby; sons: Ronnie, Sean and Shannon Weathersby. He leaves to cherish his memory of his loving and devoted wife, Apostle Charlie Hardaway Weathersby; sons: Daryl Weathersby, Reggie (Leseandra) Weathersby; daughters: Sherry (Jimmie) Gates, Adrienne Weathersby, Michelle Weathersby, Sharon (Mike) Jackson daughter in law Angela Weathersby.

Visitation will be Thursday November 19, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Funeral services will be on Friday November 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. All services are at Ridgelawn Funeral Home, 4201 W. Ridge Road, Gary, IN 46408. Interment will immediately follow at Ridgelawn Cemetary.


Published by The Times on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ridgelawn Funeral Home
4201 W Ridge Rd, Gary, IN 46408
Nov
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Ridgelawn Funeral Home
4201 W Ridge Rd, Gary, IN 46408
Nov
20
Interment
Ridgelawn Cemetary
Funeral services provided by:
Ridgelawn Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
Murray Doc Richards
Friend
November 15, 2020
Angela Weathersby
November 15, 2020
My great friend and customer...I pray to God to embrace you in His heavenly kingdom and your family to find peace as they mourn your passing.
I cherish all the special moments we shared over the last 35 years or so, but, my most memorable and simplest was the day we spent on Sonny's back porch munching on barbecued ribs and drinking a few cold ones.
Sonny was a class act who got along with everyone and helped so many people in so many ways...Memory Eternal my dear friend!! God rest your soul!
Dushan Galic
Friend
November 14, 2020