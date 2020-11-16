Annias "Sonny" Weathersby

Aug. 13, 1936 - Nov. 6, 2020

EAST CHICAGO- Annias "Sonny" Weathersby was born in Grenada, MI to Lola Mae McAdory and Annais Weathersby on August 13, 1936. He attended Roosevelt High School in East Chicago, in. Sonny was employed at Inland steel mill for 36 years. Sonny exchanged time for eternity on Friday November 6, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents: Lola Mae McAdory Annais Weathersby; sons: Ronnie, Sean and Shannon Weathersby. He leaves to cherish his memory of his loving and devoted wife, Apostle Charlie Hardaway Weathersby; sons: Daryl Weathersby, Reggie (Leseandra) Weathersby; daughters: Sherry (Jimmie) Gates, Adrienne Weathersby, Michelle Weathersby, Sharon (Mike) Jackson daughter in law Angela Weathersby.

Visitation will be Thursday November 19, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Funeral services will be on Friday November 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. All services are at Ridgelawn Funeral Home, 4201 W. Ridge Road, Gary, IN 46408. Interment will immediately follow at Ridgelawn Cemetary.