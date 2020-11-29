Anton Wayne Maleckar

July 13, 1947 - Nov. 21, 2020

DYER, IN - Anton Wayne Maleckar was born on July 13, 1947 and passed away on November 21, 2020 in Dyer, Indiana. Anton, or "Tony" as he was known, is survived by five children: Robert (Socorro) Maleckar, Tammy (Kenneth) Worgan, Millie (Mark Tishey) Maleckar, Spring Maleckar, and Barbara (Santos) Corpus; six grandchildren: Melissa Maleckar, Amber (Jesse) David, Brittany (Brandon) Hutchison, Jonathan Maleckar, Charles Workman, and Alex Tishey; four great grandchildren; one sister, Mary; seven granddogs, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Tony is preceded in death by his parents August and Thelma Maleckar; daughter, Vicky Maleckar; brother, William Maleckar and beloved puppy Katie.

Tony enlisted into the US Army in October 1966 and served until 1969. Tony was a proud Vietnam Veteran. After leaving the military, he worked for LTV Steel and retired after 33 years. Besides his family, his two greatest loves were playing Santa and building model trains and sets. Many kids in Whiting, IN visited Tony as Santa over the years during Christmas or may have even been one of his Little League players. Tony loved his Chicago Cubs and volunteering as a greeter at VA hospitals. His friends often described him as big-hearted and generous.

Funeral services will be private. Tony will be interred at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Donations may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Arrangements were entrusted to LAHAYNE FUNERAL HOME, 6955 Southeastern Ave., Hammond, IN. For further information regarding services, please contact LAHAYNE FUNERAL HOME at 219/845-3600