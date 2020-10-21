Antonio C. Porras

EAST CHICAGO - Antonio C. Porras, age 86 of East Chicago, IN passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at home. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Juana Isabel "Juanela" Nava de Porras; five children: Hector (late Anna Marie) Porras, Antonio (Delia) Porras, Martha I. (Luis) Roldan, Gerardo (fiance Myrna Zamora) Porras and Javier (Mandy) Porras; 13 grandchildren; three siblings: Francisco, Socorro and Ruben; numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and one sister.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10:00AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 3510 Deodar Street, East Chicago, IN with Rev. Carlos Sosa officiating. Burial to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 4:00 to 8:00PM on Thursday, October 22, 2020 and from 9:30AM until time of Mass at the Church on Friday, October 23, 2020.

Antonio immigrated to the United States in 1962. He retired from L.T.V. Steel Company after 34 years of service to the steel mill industry. Since his arrival to East Chicago, Antonio was a parishioner and faithful servant of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Antonio will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and community members. In lieu of flowers, donations to Casa de Proteccion Social y Cultural para la Nina A.C., an orphanage for girls in Antonio's native hometown of San Francisco del Rincon, Gto. in Mexico, would be appreciated. To share an online condolence, log on to www.fifefuneralhome.com