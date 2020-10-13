Menu
Apostolos F. "Paul" Collaros

Apostolos "Paul" F. Collaros

DYER, IN - Apostolos "Paul" F. Collaros, age 56, of Dyer, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

Apostolos is survived by his loving wife, Stacey (nee Syrigas); beloved daughter, Erini; and son, Fotios; loving mother, Maria Collaros; brother, Constantine (Sophia); nephews: Zachary Collaros and Anthony Syrigas; brother-in-law, Tony (MaryAnn) Syrigas; and mother-in-law, Irene (Alex) Syrigas-Gikas.

Apostolos was preceded in death by his father, Fotios (9/12/2020); and father-in-law, Thomas Syrigas.

Paul was a member of Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral and Order of AHEPA, Pan-Icarian Brotherhood of American. He was a Merrillville High School and Purdue Lafayette Graduate and Alumnus. Paul was a Civil Engineer. He loved to be surrounded by his friends and family. Paul lived life to the fullest and was proud of his heritage. A young spirit and old soul; the embodiment of a true Ikarian.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. An Order of AHEPA Service will be held at 4:30 p.m., followed by a Trisagion Service at 5:00 p.m.

Funeral Services will be on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410, with Fr. Ted Poteres and Fr. Dimitri Burikas officiating. Interment to follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Gary, IN.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing at 6-feet and face masks will be required.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Paul's name to Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral and the Pan-Icarian Foundation.

Visit Paul's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-769-3322.



Published by The Times on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Geisen Funeral Homes - Merrillville
7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410
Oct
14
Service
4:30p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Geisen Funeral Homes - Merrillville
7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410
Oct
14
Service
5:00p.m.
Geisen Funeral Homes - Merrillville
7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410
Oct
15
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral
8000 Madison Ave., Merrillville, Indiana
Oct
15
Interment
Ridgelawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Geisen Funeral Homes - Merrillville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
My sincerest sympathies and our Lords blessings for memory eternal and everlasting!
Donna Stath
October 12, 2020
My dear cousin Paul always lit up a room when he walked in. Was truly the brightest light. I will miss our protracted discussions on the best methods to utilize to paint a bridge, or other industrial structure. I was truly blessed to have been able to work alongside him for a few years. Always learned something from him - things that I never thought about - but Paul made us all think. Our hearts go out to Stacey and Erini and Foti, and his brother Kosta and Mother Maria. Had just attended Dad's funeral, and now Paul's. No words can ever describe our sadness of his loss. Sincerest condolences to you all. All our love, your Chicago cousins, Leo G. Manta and Sophia.
Leo G. Manta
Family
October 12, 2020