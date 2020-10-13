Apostolos "Paul" F. Collaros

DYER, IN - Apostolos "Paul" F. Collaros, age 56, of Dyer, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

Apostolos is survived by his loving wife, Stacey (nee Syrigas); beloved daughter, Erini; and son, Fotios; loving mother, Maria Collaros; brother, Constantine (Sophia); nephews: Zachary Collaros and Anthony Syrigas; brother-in-law, Tony (MaryAnn) Syrigas; and mother-in-law, Irene (Alex) Syrigas-Gikas.

Apostolos was preceded in death by his father, Fotios (9/12/2020); and father-in-law, Thomas Syrigas.

Paul was a member of Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral and Order of AHEPA, Pan-Icarian Brotherhood of American. He was a Merrillville High School and Purdue Lafayette Graduate and Alumnus. Paul was a Civil Engineer. He loved to be surrounded by his friends and family. Paul lived life to the fullest and was proud of his heritage. A young spirit and old soul; the embodiment of a true Ikarian.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. An Order of AHEPA Service will be held at 4:30 p.m., followed by a Trisagion Service at 5:00 p.m.

Funeral Services will be on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410, with Fr. Ted Poteres and Fr. Dimitri Burikas officiating. Interment to follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Gary, IN.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing at 6-feet and face masks will be required.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Paul's name to Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral and the Pan-Icarian Foundation.

