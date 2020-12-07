Aristeo "Art" Torres

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Aristeo "Art" Torres, age 86, of Merrillville, IN passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020.

Art is survived by his loving wife, Cecilia; daughters: Elizabeth (Jesse) Villalpando and Angelina (James) Solik; grandchildren: Katalina and Jason Villalpando; and sisters: Antonia and Patricia. He was preceded in death by his parents: Aristeo and Telesfora Torres; and 19 brothers and sisters.

Art was a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree. He retired from Inland Steel as a Crane Operator and served as a Grievance Officer with Local 1010. Art was currently working as an Investigator for the Lake County Prosecutors Office, where he had been for over 30 years. He was very active in Lake County politics. Art was also a member of SOAR for retirees.

Due to health and safety concerns with Covid-19, private family services were held at Geisen Funeral and Cremation Services in Merrillville, IN.

