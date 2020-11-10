Menu
Search
Menu
The Times
The Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Arlene Williams
1931 - 2020
BORN
September 2, 1931
DIED
November 7, 2020

Arlene Williams

LOWELL, IN - Arlene Williams, 89, of Lowell, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020. Survived by her sons: David and Douglas; grandchildren: Ryan (Nicole) Sayers, Cortney (Dean) Schilling, Jacquelyn (Zach) Jeanes, Nicholas (Caroline) Williams, Trisha Williams and Melissa Williams; great grandchildren: Zander, Cindy and Rylan Sayers, McKenzie and Gavin Schilling, Ella Jeanes, Delaney Magruder, Brantley Martin, Cameron and Josephine Williams; and niece, Rosemary (William) Doyle. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; daughter, Cindy Sayers. Arlene was a very active member of St. Johns United Church of Christ, Crown Point and Tri Kappa. Arlene worked at the Lowell Town Hall for 20 years.

Visitation, Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 11:00AM-12:00PM with Funeral Services following at 12:00PM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREAMATION CENTER, 604 E. Commercial Ave. Lowell. Burial following services in Brunswick Cemetery with Pastor Wendall Thacker officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to her church.

www.sheetsfuneral.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services
604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, Indiana 46356
Nov
11
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services
604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, Indiana 46356
Nov
11
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services Faceook page
604 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell, Indiana 46356
Funeral services provided by:
Sheets Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.