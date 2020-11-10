Arlene Williams

LOWELL, IN - Arlene Williams, 89, of Lowell, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020. Survived by her sons: David and Douglas; grandchildren: Ryan (Nicole) Sayers, Cortney (Dean) Schilling, Jacquelyn (Zach) Jeanes, Nicholas (Caroline) Williams, Trisha Williams and Melissa Williams; great grandchildren: Zander, Cindy and Rylan Sayers, McKenzie and Gavin Schilling, Ella Jeanes, Delaney Magruder, Brantley Martin, Cameron and Josephine Williams; and niece, Rosemary (William) Doyle. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; daughter, Cindy Sayers. Arlene was a very active member of St. Johns United Church of Christ, Crown Point and Tri Kappa. Arlene worked at the Lowell Town Hall for 20 years.

Visitation, Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 11:00AM-12:00PM with Funeral Services following at 12:00PM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREAMATION CENTER, 604 E. Commercial Ave. Lowell. Burial following services in Brunswick Cemetery with Pastor Wendall Thacker officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to her church.

