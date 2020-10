Armando J. Maldonado

In Loving Memory Of Armando J. Maldonado On His 1st Anniversary In Heaven.

5/11/1997 – 10/27/2019

Hard to believe a year has passed since you had to leave us. We cherish the memories we have of you and anxiously await when we will see each other again. Love you! Grandma Inez,Tias Blanca, Diana & Cindy