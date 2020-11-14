Armatine Abram

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Armatine Abram, age 69, of East Chicago, IN passed away on Sunday, November 9, 2020 at Golden Living Center in Valparaiso, IN.

She leaves to cherish her memories, three children, Jared Abram of East Chicago, Kamilah Abram of Indianapolis and Kamaria (Bryant) Franklin of Portage; three grandchildren, Kamera, Brylee and Bryant, Jr. Franklin; three sisters, Catherine (Sandy) Emerson of Gary, Debra Torbert of East Chicago and Wanda (Charles) Long of Houston, TX; special friend, Lynn Mosier; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by son, Jason Abram; parents, Jesse and Princie Torbert; sister, Ernestine Smith.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 11:00 a.m. at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 4859 Alexander Avenue, East Chicago, IN, Minister Mark Jackson, officiating. Interment at Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Mrs. Abram was a member of St. Luke AME Church in East Chicago, IN. HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Abram family during their time of loss.