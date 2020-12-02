Arpad (Tonto) Somodi

Feb. 3, 1933 - Nov. 25, 2020

HIGHLAND, IN - Arpad (Tonto) Somodi 87, a longtime resident of Highland, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020, in Munster IN.

Tonto was born on February 3, 1933 to Frank and Elizabeth (nee Szatmary) Somodi in Chicago, IL.

Tonto resided in Chicago for many years and moved to Highland, IN over forty years ago. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carolyn (nee Siemon); his daughter Gina Marie Somodi; his grandson Carson and many siblings, aunts, uncles and other members of the Somodi, Siemon, Szatmary and Nagy families.

He is survived by his children: James (Linda), Joseph (Stacy), Judith (Jeffery) Bennett; his siblings Margaret, Rita and Lawrence; his grandchildren: Rebecca (John) Gutierrez, David (Ashley) and Daniel Somodi; and, Ryan (Courtney) and Kasey Bennett. Also, his great-grandchildren: Landen, Caroline and Kenlee Bennett; and Theodore Gutierrez.

Tonto attended both Our Lady of Hungary grade school and Chicago Vocational High School. At retirement age, Tonto left his job of many years at the Burnside Steel Foundry, but decided to keep working. He put in many productive years at both Chicago Magnesium Casting and other local companies. Throughout his life, and well into his late 70's, Tonto was a player and coach with neighborhood softball teams. He played in numerous softball leagues and tournaments throughout Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana. People recalled how he had said that being to play on softball teams with his two sons was a source of great pride for him. Playing softball was his one true passion and during that pursuit, he forged many lifelong friendships with teammates, spectators and sponsors alike.

Visitation followed by a Memorial Service will be held on Day, December, 4 2020 at: Kuiper Funeral Home, 9039 Kleinman Road (two blocks south of Ridge Rd.), Highland, IN 46322. Visitation: 10:00AM to 12:00PM; Memorial Service: 12:00PM to 01:00PM; Graveside Ceremony: 2:00PM at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery & Mausoleums, 87th Street & Hamlin Avenue, Evergreen Park, IL 60805.

To keep all family and friends safe and healthy, established health department protocols will strictly be followed: only 25 persons will be allowed inside the funeral home at any given time. Facemasks will be required to be worn by anyone entering the funeral home. St. Mary Cemetery allows only 10 persons to assemble near a gravesite.

To view the funeral live stream, go to KUIPER FUNERAL HOME on Facebook www.kuiperfuneralhome/facebooklive a few minutes before 12:00 p.m.