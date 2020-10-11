Arthur Bartholomew Halpin

MUNSTER, IN - Arthur Bartholomew Halpin, of Munster, Indiana, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2020, at the age of 90. Art, the youngest of Edward John Halpin and Caroline McNearney Halpin's 13 children, was born January 6, 1930 in Crosby, North Dakota. Art grew up in Spokane Washington, and graduated from Otis Orchard's High School. Art was a proud army veteran, having served overseas from 1946-1950. Art was truly a renaissance man. He excelled at many sports, including boxing, football, and tennis. He attended Gonzago University, and graduated from the University of North Dakota, where he played on the same football team as his brothers, Frederick and Ignatious. Art came from a musical family, and was still singing Irish ballads despite battling dementia. Art was also a devout catholic, and would pray the rosary every day. Art enjoyed ballroom dancing and was an avid bridge player until losing his sight.

Art will be missed greatly by his wife, Mary Halpin of Munster, Indiana; son Edward A. Halpin (Jennifer) of Whitinsville, Massachusetts, step-son, Steven K. Bunting (Leslie) of Long Beach California; and step-daughters: Beverly Bunting Fieroh (Lawrence) of Troy Michigan and Audrey Bunting Ostroff (Randy) of Chicago Illinois. Greeting Art in heaven is son, James M. Halpin, and step-son, Donald J. Bunting. Art is also survived by his first wife, Patricia Halpin Van Gennep. Grandpa Art will also be missed by his grandchildren: Josh Halpin, Rachael Halpin Kline, Jake Halpin, Tiela Halpin-Moss, Sarah Bunting, Lindsay Fieroh Wagner (Kyle), Zachary Fieroh (Caroline), Taylor Fieroh, Melissa Ostroff, Steven Bunting, and Mary Bunting; and great grandchildren Jake Fulton, Emma Sons, and Baby Wagner.

A family only gravesite service will take place on Tuesday, October 13. In lieu of flowers, donations to Art's favorite charity, "SHARE FOUNDATION Share with the Handicapped" in Rolling Prairie, Indiana would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net