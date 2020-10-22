Arthur H. Schulz

VALPRAISO, IN - Arthur H. Schulz, 77 of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020. He was born January 23, 1943 in Chicago to Arthur G. and Leona (Millies) Schulz. Art graduated from Luther South High School in Chicago. He made his career as the President and General Manager with A.P. Green/Harbison-Walker Refractories Co. for 51 years. Art was a member of Heritage Lutheran Church in Valparaiso, and enjoyed fishing, traveling, and reading, but his true passion was cooking. He will be remembered as a smart and hardworking man with an outgoing personality and good sense of humor. Art was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who will be dearly missed.

On July 31, 1993 he married Francine Fillar, who survives, along with his children: Jennifer (Patrick) Regan of Overland Park, KS, Tamara (Scott) Riebe of Sycamore, IL; grandchildren: Connor and Caleb Regan, Gustave Riebe; brother, Herbert (Gerrie) Schulz; and special cousin, Carol Humphrey. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his first wife, Sharon Schulz.

A visitation will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with the funeral service beginning at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at Angelcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Heritage Lutheran Church or the Porter County Community Foundation.