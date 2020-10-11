Barbara A. Wleklinski (nee Harrigan)

Barbara A. Wleklinski (nee Harrigan), 87, died on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Born on April 7, 1933, in Brooklyn, New York, to Edward and Marion (Cusack) Harrigan.

Barbara grew up surrounded by an extended family that nurtured her academic pursuits. Her strong scholastic performance led to her attending a series of Sacred Heart schools: Eden Hall, near Philadelphia; Newton College, outside of Boston; and Barat College, in Lake Forest, Illinois.

She and her husband, Joseph P. Wleklinski, raised their family in Munster, Indiana, after which they lived in Chicago for many years.

Barbara spent her final years at Jones-Harrison Residence in Minneapolis; her family extends sincere appreciation to the staff for their loving care. Barbara was known for her grace, style, and beauty, as well as her intelligence and calm demeanor, but especially her humor and easy laugh. She was a talented writer and a daily reader of newspapers, magazines, and books. She had an artistic sensibility and an eye for detail and aesthetics. Barbara remained a Sacred Heart girl with perfect penmanship until the end. Each of her children thought of her as both a loving mother and a close friend; she will be remembered for making their home life interesting and fun.

Barbara is survived by son, Joseph P. Wleklinski, Jr., of Elmhurst, IL; daughter, Carol Luddecke (Larry) of Arlington, MA; son, Peter Wleklinski of Hammond, IN; daughter, Mary Heffner (Steven) of New York, NY; daughter, Anna Gillette of Minneapolis, MN; and grandchildren: Carson Luddecke, Georgia Luddecke, Stuart Luddecke (Whitney), Alexandra Wleklinski, Agnes Heffner, and Charles Gillette.

She was preceded in death by her only sibling, Edward Harrigan; her husband; her infant son, Lawrence; and her son, Kevin.

A private burial was held at Graceland Cemetery in Chicago.