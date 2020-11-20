Menu
Search
Menu
The Times
The Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Barbara Ann Gubbins
DIED
November 8, 2020

Barbara Ann Gubbins

Feb. 16, 1934 - Nov. 18, 2020

CONROE, TX - Graveside service for Barbara Ann Gubbins, 86, of Conroe, Texas will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Garden Park Cemetery under the direction of CONROE FUNERAL DIRECTORS. The Rev. Dr. David F. Jones will officiate.

Mrs. Gubbins was born on February 16, 1934 in West Salem, IL to Troy and Pauline Fitch.

She passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at her home in Conroe.

Barbara was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gordon Gubbins; son, Jeffrey Gubbins; and her brothers: Bill Fitch and John Fitch.

She is survived by her loving family, sons: Terry V. Gubbins of Lakewood Ranch, FL, and Timothy A. Gubbins of Conroe; grandchildren: Thomas W. Gubbins and wife, Lindi of Crown Point, IN and Kimberly M. Timbrook and husband, Andrew of Cedar Lake, IN; and her great grandchildren: Noriann, Liam and Aidan Gubbins.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Garden Park cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Conroe Funeral Directors
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.