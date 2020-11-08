Menu
Barbara J. Martin

CHICAGO, IL - Barbara J. Martin, age 75 of Chicago, passed away November 3, 2020. She graduated from Bishop Noll, Class of '62, and worked as a teacher at Horace Mann and Clemente high schools where she was a beloved coach and mentor to several football and softball teams.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Anna Martin; sister, Dolores (late Ron) Tonetski. She is survived by her brother, Richard (Susan) Martin; six nieces, one nephew, several great and great-great nieces and nephews and beloved cousins.

Private funeral arrangements entrusted to BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.



Published by The Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
