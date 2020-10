Barbara J. Spudic

10/24/2005-10/24/2020IN LOVING MEMORY OF BARBARA J. SPUDIC ON HER 15TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. Barb, Not a day goes by when you're not in our thoughts. Loving you and missing you more each day. Loving Husband, Pooky; Sons: Greg and Cyndie and Kevin and Liz and All Five Grandkids.