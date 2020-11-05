Barbara Jane Miller (nee Brudi)

BLOOMINGTON, MN - Barbara Jane Miller (nee Brudi) died October 26, 2020 in Bloomington, MN at age 92, after a long and fruitful life. She overcame many health issues throughout her life and proved her tenacity to all who came to know her.

She was born October 14, 1928 in Lafayette, IN to Esther (Moeller) and Jesse Brudi. After graduating from Lafayette Jefferson High School in 1946, she attended nursing school at Fort Wayne (IN) Lutheran Hospital to become a registered nurse in 1948.

Barbara married Martin A. Miller on September 11, 1949 and became a US Marine Corps wife. Over the next decade she moved at the whim of the Department of Defense, living in CA, NC, and MI. Upon Martin's retirement from the Marine Corps in 1962, they settled in Valparaiso, IN where they resided for many years, except for a two year period living in Fayetteville, AR.

Barbara worked as a nurse at Porter Memorial Hospital's newborn nursery for many years, becoming the head nurse of one of Indiana's first neonatal intensive care units. She was a devout Lutheran and a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Valparaiso, where she sang in the choir, and later of Heritage Lutheran Church. She retired from nursing in 1995. After Martin's passing in 2012, Barbara moved to the Minneapolis, MN area where she resided until her death.

Throughout her life, Barbara was focused on her three sons. All three were active in sports at Valparaiso High School, and attended college in IN. All three went on to earn a Ph.D., which was a particular point of pride for their mother. Barbara was an intense college football fan, rooting for the teams from those universities at which her sons had studied and later worked. She was also a voracious reader, requesting delivery of the latest mysteries and thrillers right up to her final days.

Her lineage lives on in her three sons: William, of Athens, GA, David (Lauren Ko) of Fayetteville, AR and Philip (Ellen) of Minneapolis, MN; seven grandchildren: Margaret (Atlanta, GA), Allison (Athens, GA), Christopher (Alexandria, VA), Matthew and Alex (Fayetteville, AR) and Sydney and Jason (Minneapolis, MN) and one great-grandchild, Margo (Athens, GA).

She is also survived by her sister, Mary Lohr (Oconomowoc, WI); her sisters-in-law: Marilyn Lembke and Arlene (Domke) Miller (Valparaiso) and her sister-in-law, Nancy Mowbray (Warwick, RI).

Barbara will be interred at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso in a family ceremony at a later date. In honor of Barbara's life, and in lieu of flowers, please consider making a Memorial Gift donation to Easterseals at www.easterseals.com.