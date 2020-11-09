Barbara M. Eldridge

Sept. 5, 1951 - Nov. 6, 2020

VALPARAISO, IN -

Barbara M. Eldridge, 69 of Valparaiso, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020. She was born September 5, 1951 in Gary to Robert "Bob" and Loraine (Haas) Hubbard. Barbara graduated from Griffith High School in 1970, and was a dedicated employee at Porter Memorial Hospital for 13 years as a Registrar. She enjoyed baking, especially pies, and spending time with her beloved grandson. Barbara will be remembered as a loving mother, who was a best friend to all of her children. She will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her children: Douglas Eldridge of Valparaiso, Kelly Eldridge of Hobart, Jamie (Matthew) Beery of Clearwater, FL, Leslie (Alan) Butler of Hobart; grandson, Benjamin Beery; and sister, Lora Hathaway. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Hubbard; mother, Loraine Klingensmith; step-father, Wayne Ashcraft; and brother, Harvey Hubbard.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure. Moeller Funeral Home is handling arrangements.