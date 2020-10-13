Menu
Benita Alonzo

Benita Alonzo (nee Sanchez)

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Benita Alonzo (nee Sanchez), age 95 of East Chicago, IN was reunited with her husband, Trinidad Alonzo, Sr. on Sunday, October 11, 2020. She is survived by three sons: Robert (Sandy) Alonzo, Richard Alonzo and Ronnie Alonzo; 17 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren; brother, Israel "Ray" (Cecilia) Sanchez; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband, Trinidad Alonzo, Sr. (1985); parents, Presentacion and Victoria Sanchez; son, Trinidad Alonzo, Jr.; daughter, Diane Alonzo Quinlan; grandsons: Bobby, Rene and Jordan; four brothers and one sister.

Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 3510 Deodar Street, East Chicago, IN with Rev. Ivan Carrillo officiating. (MASKS & SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE REQUIRED). Burial to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville.

Benita was a retired welder at Blaw Knox Company and held several other jobs throughout her life. She had a love for car-pooling her friends to and from work. She loved cooking, gardening, sewing and making ceramics. She was loved and will be missed by all who knew her. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.



Published by The Times on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Fife Funeral Home Inc
4201 Indianapolis Blvd, East Chicago, IN 46312
Oct
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30a.m.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
3510 Deodar Street, East Chicago, Indiana
