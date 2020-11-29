Menu
Benjamin Joshua Watkins

Sept. 20, 2006 - Nov. 16, 2020

GARY, IN - Benjamin Joshua Watkins, age 14, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Lurie's Children's Hospital in Chicago, IL. Ben was born on September 20, 2006, to the late Leila Edwards and Michael Watkins, Jr.

Ben an aspiring Chef and Engineer was a witty and curious child that could have a conversation about anything, he left most adults thinking, "what doesn't this kid know."

Ben will be missed by all that knew him especially his Grandma Donna and Uncles Anthony and Christopher who were raising him along with the rest of his loving family including Lurie's Children's Hospital family, Discovery Charter School family, MasterChef Jr. family, Trent McCain family and many other close friends. Visitation, Friday December 4, 2020 from 12 noon - 8:00 p.m. at the GUY & ALLEN CHAPEL, 2959 West 11th Avenue. Funeral Services Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Mary's of the Lakes, 6060 Miller Avenue, Gary, IN. Bishop Dale officiating.



Published by The Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue, Gary, IN 46404
Dec
5
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Saint Mary's of the Lakes
6060 Miller Avenue, Gary, Indiana
Funeral services provided by:
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
RIP !!! Young man. Praying for the family. I saw Benjamin on the Chef cooking channel, I enjoyed watching this young man cook and win. All of the kids were great, but this young man made my heart smile ..I was so proud of you and what you had accomplished..Family.you all raised up a great young man who will be truly missed by all whom knew him. God bless you all.
elizabeth battle
Acquaintance
November 29, 2020
Rest In Paradise Ben. You were a great Chef, with an promising career. Lord have mercy. I'm praying for comfort, for your family!!
Vivian Walton
Friend
November 29, 2020