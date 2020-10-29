Bernice Stirling

MUNSTER, IN - Bernice Stirling, a longtime resident of Munster, died peacefully on October 24, 2020 at the age of 87. She was born in Hammond and raised in Munster. After graduating from Hammond High School, she became a loving wife and mother. She was a prize-winning salesperson for J.R. Watkins, making many local friends and becoming known throughout the neighborhood as the Watkins lady. Later, she started her own jewelry business called Custom Made Jewelry, where she sold sterling silver, turquoise, coral, and gold pieces at local festivals. She enjoyed traveling, as well as the friends she met through the Red Hat Society. She loved her dog, Bear, and her cat, Kujo Kitty.

Bernice was a lifelong member of St. Thomas More Church. The great loves of her life were her children, all three of whom survive her: Greg Stirling and his partner, Mary Clark; Mike Stirling, and his partner, Marcia Allen; and Kim Stirling. Bernice is preceded in death by her husband, Dan Stirling, and by her two brothers: Eugene and Raymond.

Funeral to be held at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster on Friday, October 30th from 4:00 to 7:30 p.m., with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. This is a masked event. Those who cannot attend in person and would like to join the service via webcast may email Mike Stirling at [email protected] Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.