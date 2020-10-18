Menu
Bert Gish
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020

LANSING, IL - Bert Gish, age 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home early Tuesday morning, October 13, 2020.

Born Bert Giczewski on September 21, 1929, he prided himself to have come from one of the founding families of Calumet City and other than his tour in the Air Force during the 1950s, was a lifelong resident of the town. He graduated from Thornton Fractional in 1948 and from there worked in his father's paint store until he joined the Air Force during the Korean Conflict. It was during his Air Force days he would meet and marry Carol Kross. They were joined together on November 1, 1952 right before he shipped out to France. It was after leaving the Air Force in 1954 he would join Ford Motor Company where he worked for 35 years before retiring in 1986 as an Inspection Quality Controller. He kept himself busy continuing on with the family business of painting, which he taught to his sons and has since passed down to his grandsons and great grandson.

He enjoyed his family the most and is survived by his wife and their children: Scott, Craig, Charlotte and Jayne, as well as their spouses and his eight grandkids and seven great grandkids.

The Gish family would like to thank the Community for all their love, support and thoughtfulness. You will be forever in our hearts and prayers.

Funeral services and burial for Bert will be private. SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME was entrusted with Bert's Care. Memorial donations may be made in Bert's name to the East Side Bible Church, 10524 S. Ave N., Chicago, IL 60617. www.schroederlauer.com


Published by The Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home
