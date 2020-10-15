Betty Ann Troup

VALPARAISO, IN - Betty Ann Troup, 72 of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020. She was born November 16, 1947 at LaPorte Hospital to Raymond and Mary (Jensen) Johnson. Betty made her career as a rural mail carrier in Chesterton before retiring. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, and enjoyed canning and crocheting in her younger years, and spending time with her beloved grandchildren. Betty will be fondly remembered as a loving mother and grandmother, who will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her children: James (Zorica) Troup of California, John (Kimberly) Troup of Valparaiso, Mary Ann Van Wienen of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Kaily, James, Faith, Matthew, Nathaniel; siblings: Rosemary Kiersma, Peggy (Dale) Sharp, Edith (Bill) Pinow; and step-siblings: Larry (Theresa) Mitchell, and Benny Mitchell. She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Johnson; mother, Mary Mitchell; son-in-law, Doug Van Wienen; and brother, Roy Johnson.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Angelcrest Cemetery.