Betty Dawn Vrane (nee Johnson)

MUNSTER, IN - Betty Dawn Vrane (nee Johnson), age 96, passed away peacefully on October 14, 2020.

Preceded in death by husband Eugene (Tracy) Vrane.

Survived by children: Susan (Jack) Stoner, Gene, Michael (Irene), Judy (Michael) Cochran, Marybeth (Michael) Sardella; 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; and sister Mildred Guzek.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 9:00-11:00 a.m. with the service immediately following at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321.

Please visit us at www.burnskish.com.