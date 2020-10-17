Betty E. Davin

PORTAGE, IN - Betty E. Davin, age 99, of Portage, formerly of Gary, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020. She grew up on Chicago's South side and earned a B.S. in Biology at Mercy College (now known as St. Xavier University). Her love of Lake Michigan and its lakeshore began with summer visits to her Aunt Nell and Aunt Madge in the Miller neighborhood of Gary, IN, in the 1930's. In 1963 Betty built ahouse on Warren Street in the Miller area, where she lived for the next 50 years. She cherished her many friends on and near Warren Street, who bestowed upon her the title "Mayor of Miller". In Betty's last years, she resided at Rittenhouse Senior Living Center in Portage, where she made many new friends and corrected the grammar of all.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents William and Regina (nee Flaherty) Davin. She is survived by her nieces and nephews: Kathryn Davin, Marcia (Jeffrey) Grisim, Monica (John) Phillippe, Michael (Carmella) Davin, Peter Davin, Mary (Andrew) Lindahl, Teresa (Patrick) Cummings, Suzanne Sprowl and Steven (Maura) Davin.

Betty's life of 100 years will be celebrated with a visitation DIRECTLY at St. Mary of the Lake Church, 6060 Miller Avenue, Gary, IN, on October 19, 2020, at 9:15 a.m., until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Portage, IN. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart) entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary of the Lake Food Pantry, 6060 Miller Avenue, Gary, IN 46403. www.burnsfuneral.com