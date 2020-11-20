Betty Jane Horvatich

Jan. 15, 1929 - Nov. 17, 2020

VALPARAISO, IN - Betty Jane Horvatich, 91, of Valparaiso passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020. She was born January 15, 1929 in Hammond to Charles and Helen (Jonas) Tevis and graduated from Thornton Fractional High School. On May 21, 1949 she married Rudolph Horvatich who preceded her in death in 2017. Betty made her career as co-owner with her husband at Rudy's Floors & Kitchens in Lansing, IL for many years. Known as "Betty Blue Eyes", her charisma never failed to light up a room. Her saintly patience and angelic outreach were legendary. She developed and enjoyed talents as a seamstress, quilter and crochet artist along with water color painting and knowing how to curl up with a good book.

Survivors include her children, Timothy (Sarah) Horvatich of Cincinnati, OH, Nancy (Herb) Tschischik of Ft. Myers, FL, Jody (Larry) Zych of Valparaiso, Peggy (Michael) Hoffer of Valparaiso, sister, Charlene Cox of Highland, 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Following cremation at Angelcrest Crematory a private family ceremony will be held.