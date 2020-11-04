Menu
Search
Menu
The Times
The Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Betty L. Dixon

Betty L. Dixon

LANSING, IL - Betty L, Dixon, age 68, of Lansing, passed away November 3, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, Timothy; children: Casandra (David) Bustamante, Heather (Donald) Witvoet, Hud Cantu, Simona Dixon, and Fabiana Dixon; grandchildren, Joshua, Patrick, Gavin, Leira, Ilsa, and Aurora; brothers, Robert (Helen) Jabaay and Donald (Mary) Jabaay. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Alice Jabaay.

Friends may greet the family on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.) Cedar Lake. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 7:45 p.m.

Betty was a devoted wife, mother, sister and grandma. She had a great work ethic and a vibrant, tenacious spirit. Betty will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. www.burdanfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
5
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Burdan Funeral Home Inc
12901 Wicker Ave, Cedar Lake, IN 46303
Nov
5
Funeral service
7:45p.m.
Burdan Funeral Home Inc
12901 Wicker Ave, Cedar Lake, IN 46303
Funeral services provided by:
Burdan Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.