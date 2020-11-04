Betty L. Dixon

LANSING, IL - Betty L, Dixon, age 68, of Lansing, passed away November 3, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, Timothy; children: Casandra (David) Bustamante, Heather (Donald) Witvoet, Hud Cantu, Simona Dixon, and Fabiana Dixon; grandchildren, Joshua, Patrick, Gavin, Leira, Ilsa, and Aurora; brothers, Robert (Helen) Jabaay and Donald (Mary) Jabaay. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Alice Jabaay.

Friends may greet the family on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.) Cedar Lake. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 7:45 p.m.

Betty was a devoted wife, mother, sister and grandma. She had a great work ethic and a vibrant, tenacious spirit. Betty will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. www.burdanfuneralhome.com